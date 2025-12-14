Zelenskyy and Nawrocki to discuss security, economy and history, - Polish president’s office
The Office of the President of Poland confirmed that the Ukrainian head of state had been invited on an official visit to Warsaw on December 19. During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Karol Nawrocki plan to discuss security, economic cooperation, and historical issues.
This was announced by the Polish President's spokesman Rafal Leskiewicz, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
What will be discussed?
"The Office of the President of the Republic of Poland has proposed a meeting between Presidents Karol Nawrocki and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 19 in Warsaw. Details of the planned visit are currently being finalized. The main topics of the talks in Warsaw will be security, economy, and history," Leskiewicz wrote.
Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy would visit Poland on December 19.
What preceded it?
- We would like to remind you that earlier, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he was inviting and expecting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Warsaw.
- The office of the Polish leader stated that Polish President Karol Nawrocki does not currently plan to visit Ukraine, but does not rule out the possibility of such a trip in the future—after Kyiv makes the "necessary decisions."
- In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to visit Poland for a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki once he receives an invitation.
- Poland has announced that it is working on the date of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit and his meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
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