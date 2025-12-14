Zelenskyy and Nawrocki to discuss security, economy and history, - Polish president’s office

The Office of the President of Poland confirmed that the Ukrainian head of state had been invited on an official visit to Warsaw on December 19. During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Karol Nawrocki plan to discuss security, economic cooperation, and historical issues.

This was announced by the Polish President's spokesman Rafal Leskiewicz, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

What will be discussed?

"The Office of the President of the Republic of Poland has proposed a meeting between Presidents Karol Nawrocki and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 19 in Warsaw. Details of the planned visit are currently being finalized. The main topics of the talks in Warsaw will be security, economy, and history," Leskiewicz wrote.

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy would visit Poland on December 19.

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What preceded it?