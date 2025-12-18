If we don’t give defense industry enterprises opportunities to export, they will all go abroad, - Belbas

If barriers to the export of weapons abroad are removed, nothing dramatic will happen in Ukraine in terms of supplying the army.

This was stated in an interview with Business.Censor by Vladislav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armored Vehicles.

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"One of Ukraine's biggest problems is that we do not allow exports, but at the same time, manufacturers already have duplicate production facilities abroad, have long since transferred their documentation there, and are expanding their production," he believes.

According to Belbas, the state prohibits this, as it constitutes illegal transfer of technology.

"And if we don't give these companies the opportunity to export, they will all leave. And when they try how much easier it is to work abroad than here, they will never want to come back. Because it really is easier to work abroad, objectively easier," explained the CEO of Ukrainian Armored Vehicles.

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Belbas believes that there is no vacuum in the market.

"If we remove barriers to exports, nothing dramatic will happen in Ukraine in terms of supplying the army," he added.

Read the full text of the interview with the CEO of Ukrainian Armored Vehicles for Business.Censor at the link.

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