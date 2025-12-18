We did not consider possibility of holding parliamentary and local elections with US, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that currently, the US is only interested in the presidential elections in Ukraine. He is ready for this.

The head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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Elections

"The US made a request for elections, and I said that I would be ready for such elections. We did not consider elections to the Rada and local elections," the president replied.

See more: Only 9% of Ukrainians support elections during full-scale war, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Voting in "Action"

Commenting on the possibility of voting via "Diia" or other electronic means for Ukrainians abroad, Zelenskyy said.

"I have always supported and raised the issue, since the beginning of COVID, of legislative changes to allow people to vote online. So far, we have not reached a consensus with parliamentarians," he added.

Read more: There was signal from US regarding elections in Ukraine – I am ready for this, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

Earlier, Trump said that Ukraine should hold elections. Perhaps Zelenskyy would have won.

In turn, Zelenskyy responded that he was ready for this.

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