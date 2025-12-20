Umerov: Meeting with American and European partners in US has ended, further steps agreed upon

The head of the Ukrainian negotiating team and secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Rustem Umerov, announced the conclusion of meetings with American and European partners in the United States.

He wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Agreement reached on next steps

"We have concluded a meeting in the United States with American and European partners," Umerov said.

He also said that he had informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the results of the meeting.

"We agreed with our American partners on further steps and the continuation of joint work in the near future," Umerov added.

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What preceded it

Earlier, media reported that representatives of the US and Russia are to meet in Miami this weekend as part of the Donald Trump administration's efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev will visit Miami on 20-21 December to hold talks with US President Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on the US "peace plan".

On 18 December, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnativ travelled to Florida.

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