Russian and American representatives held talks on eliminating "irritants" in relations, but with "minimal" progress.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian propaganda agency TASS, this was stated by the Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Ryabkov.

What is known?

"I confirm that another round of consultations with the US on 'irritants' has taken place. Progress has been minimal," Ryabkov said.

According to him, the parties will continue their efforts to "remove irritants."

Ryabkov also said that the next round of talks is expected in early spring 2026.

Read more: Moscow not going to make concessions on "five territories," - Russian Foreign Ministry

What preceded it?