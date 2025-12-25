Ruscists attacked Ukraine with 131 UAVs: air defence forces neutralised 106 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 25 December, Russian occupiers launched 131 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET
What is known?
The launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Donetsk – TOT, Hvardiiske, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea.
About 90 of them were "shaheds".
The result of the work of the air defence forces
As of 08:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.
Twenty-two strike drones were recorded hitting 15 locations.
The enemy is currently continuing its attacks with drones.
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