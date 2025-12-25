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Ruscists attacked Ukraine with 131 UAVs: air defence forces neutralised 106 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

The Shahed attack on 25 December 2025: how did the air defence system perform?

On the night of 25 December, Russian occupiers launched 131 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Donetsk – TOT, Hvardiiske, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea.

About 90 of them were "shaheds".

Watch more: Ukrainian soldier shoots down Russian "Shahed" with American "Browning M2" machine gun. VIDEO

The result of the work of the air defence forces

As of 08:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Twenty-two strike drones were recorded hitting 15 locations.

The enemy is currently continuing its attacks with drones.

Watch more: Most enemy missiles were intercepted today by tactical aircraft, in particular F-16s, - Ihnat. VIDEO

Атака шахедів 25 грудня 2025 року: як відпрацювала ППО?

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Anti-aircraft warfare (2238) Air forces (2088) Shahed (1473)
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