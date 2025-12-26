US preparing Ukraine security guarantees for Senate ratification – Axios

The US side is ready to submit to the Senate for ratification a document on security guarantees for Ukraine in the event that Russia’s full-scale invasion ends.

Axios reported this, Censor.NET says.

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According to the outlet, US and Ukrainian representatives have already agreed on most elements of the bilateral agreement, including security guarantees that Kyiv will receive from the United States and Europe.

A senior US official confirmed that the text of the guarantees is based on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty and will be sent to the US Senate for ratification in the coming days.

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The document is intended to provide Ukraine with international commitments on protection in the event of renewed aggression by Russia.

It is also recalled that Ukraine’s allies will meet in January to finalise the details of security guarantees after a possible ceasefire.

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Peace plan

To recall that on December 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided details of the 20 points of the draft basic document on ending the war, which is being discussed between Ukraine, the United States, Russia and European partners.

Bloomberg wrote that Russia will insist on key changes to the latest peace plan to end the war with Ukraine, previously presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as it lacks provisions important to the Kremlin.

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