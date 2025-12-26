Russia provides list of civilians taken from Hrabovske, no children among them – Lubinets

Russia has provided a list of citizens it took from the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region. Negotiations are currently underway to return these people to the territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia provided a list

According to Lubinets, Russia provided a list of citizens it took from Hrabovske and also informed Ukraine where they are and in what conditions they are being held.

"They even sent me photos and videos of conversations with them about whether they have any complaints about being provided with food, pharmaceutical drugs, water, living conditions. 52 people, there are no children among them," the ombudsman said.

Read more: 4 thousand people refuse to evacuate from border area of ​​Sumy region: possibility of leaving may become more difficult - RMA

Negotiations on return underway

Lubinets said negotiations are currently underway on returning the abducted people to the territory of Ukraine.

"Right now, they are in one of the frontline regions of the Russian Federation. They have the status of civilian citizens. We were officially told that there are no restrictions on them. I urgently contacted Moskalkova (Russia’s human rights ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova, – ed.) so that they would be physically returned to the territory of Ukraine," Lubinets said.

He also believes that Russia will set certain conditions for Ukraine for the return of these people.

Background

Earlier, the media reported that Russian forces entered a border village in Sumy region and took about 50 people from there.

Subsequently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the information.

In turn, Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Grouping, noted that this was a local provocation rather than a large-scale breakthrough.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the international community to respond to Russia's abduction of 50 civilians from the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region.

On December 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that among the 52 civilians taken out of Hrabovske in the Sumy region by Russian occupiers, there were children. Ukrainian servicemen were also taken prisoner by Russia.

Read more: Situation in Hrabovske: Russian units have not advanced deep into territory, - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine