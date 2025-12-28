Russia attacked Ukraine with 48 drones: air defense shot down 30, there are hits

On the night of December 28, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones, launching 48 strike UAVs. Air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 30 enemy drones, but some hits were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicles, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

48 Shahed-type strike UAVs, Gerberas, and other types of drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea, about 30 of them – Shaheds.

See more: Russian forces shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses and educational institution were damaged. PHOTOS

The result of the work of the air defense forces

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 30 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Hitting the mark

18 UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations.

See more: Russian Federation used 40 missiles and over 500 UAVs. Air defense destroyed 503 targets, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS