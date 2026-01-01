More than 130 clashes per day at front, 33 enemy assaults repulsed in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff. MAP

In total, 131 combat engagements were recorded on the front line over the past day, December 31.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Shelling

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 77 air strikes, dropping 182 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,587 shellings, including 84 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,406 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Lyubytske, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region; Andriivka-Klevtsove in the Donetsk region; Mykhailivka in the Kherson region; and Zatoka in the Odesa region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and an enemy UAV control point.

The General Staff reminds that, in total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,060 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed seven tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 769 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 171 vehicles belonging to the occupiers.

The situation in the North

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike yesterday, using three guided bombs, and carried out 84 shelling attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,208,970 personnel (+1,060 per day), 11,488 tanks, 35,678 artillery systems, 23,849 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attempted six times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders, near the settlements of Vovchansk and in the direction of Obukhivka and Dovhenke.

Yesterday, there were seven enemy attacks in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Novoplatonivka, Bohuslavka, Kurylivka, Shyikivka, and Hlusivka.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the Lyman direction. They attempted to break through our defenses near the settlements of Novoselivka, Yampil, Zarichne, and towards the settlements of Stavy and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Serebryanka area yesterday.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

It is also noted that in the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbinivka, Torske, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Sofiivka and Ivanopil.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 33 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetsk, Filiya, and Hryshyne, and in the direction of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Kucheri Yar, Bilytske, Novopidhorodne, Nove Shakhov, Rodynske, and Serhiivka," the report states.

Read more: General Staff: Defense Forces hit Tuapse refinery and other occupiers’ targets in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories

The situation in the South

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Zlahoda, Rybne, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove and Pryvillia.

There were 15 attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole direction, in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, and Bilohirya.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Orikhiv direction over the past day.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Dnipro region.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.