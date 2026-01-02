Russia attacked Ukraine with 116 drones: air defense shot down 86, attack continues

On the night of January 2 (from 6 p.m. on January 1), the enemy attacked with 116 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – RF, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – TOT AR Crimea, about 70 of them – "Shaheds."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 86 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

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Consequences

Twenty-seven strike UAVs were recorded hitting 23 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in two locations.

The Air Force emphasized that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety rules!

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