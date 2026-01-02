Ukrainian Air Force carried out about 7,000 flights in 2025, - Ihnat

In 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out about 7,000 sorties, performing tasks related to both air defence and striking enemy targets.

This was reported by Yurii Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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According to him, Ukrainian aviation not only protects the airspace, but also strikes back. Air sorties include air cover and combat use of tactical aviation - bombers, attack aircraft and fighters.

Ihnat noted that F16 fighter jets are demonstrating increasingly better results in Ukrainian skies.

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Record for destroying Russian missiles

He also recalled the record for destroying enemy cruise missiles, when Ukrainian pilots shot down 31 out of 35 missiles.

"The F16 pilots have once again proven to the whole world that we can effectively use equipment that is not particularly high-tech, because our Fs are not the modifications we wanted, but they have shown that we can quickly master and effectively apply the equipment and strike back at the enemy," Ihnat said.

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