Zelenskyy appoints Valerii Vavryniuk as acting head of SBGS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Valerii Vavryniuk as acting head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

This is stated in the head of state's decree No.10/2026, according to Censor.NET.

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Appointment of Vavryniuk

"First Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Valerii Pavlovych Vavryniuk shall temporarily perform the duties of Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine," the decree states.

Also, by decree No.9/2026, Zelenskyy dismissed Serhii Deineko from the post of Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

We will remind you that the day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, during which, among other things, candidates for the appointment of the new head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine were determined.

What preceded it

We will remind you that on 2 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that in the near future, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko would present candidates to replace the head of the State Border Guard Service, and the current head, Serhii Deineko, would continue to work in the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On 4 January, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced that Serhii Deineko had been appointed advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Read more: Kyslytsia will become first deputy head of Presidential Administration, - Zelenskyy

To be continued...