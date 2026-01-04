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Kyslytsia will become first deputy head of Presidential Administration, - Zelenskyy
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhii Kyslytsia will be appointed First Deputy Head of the Office of the President.
This was announced on social media by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
Kyslytsya's new position
"I met with Serhii Kyslytsia. We discussed the details of our diplomatic work and the possibilities for strengthening this area in the Office of the President, namely ensuring communication with partners at the highest level, developing bilateral work and synchronisation with the Foreign Ministry system. Serhii will be appointed First Deputy Head of the Office of the President," Zelenskyy said.
At the same time, according to the president, Kyslytsia will continue to work in the negotiation process.
What personnel changes preceded this?
- On 2 January 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, Kyrylo Budanov, the position of head of the Office of the President. The decision was motivated by the need to strengthen the state's focus on security issues, the development of the Defence Forces, and diplomatic negotiations.
- Budanov subsequently accepted Zelenskyy's offer and took charge of the Office of the President of Ukraine, describing his new position as another milestone of responsibility to the state at a historic time for the country.
- The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, will carry out tasks to limit Russian military potential as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, replacing Kyrylo Budanov.
- On the evening of 2 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Kirill Budanov as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Defence Intelligence.
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