Kyslytsia will become first deputy head of Presidential Administration, - Zelenskyy

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhii Kyslytsia will be appointed First Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

This was announced on social media by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Kyslytsya's new position

"I met with Serhii Kyslytsia. We discussed the details of our diplomatic work and the possibilities for strengthening this area in the Office of the President, namely ensuring communication with partners at the highest level, developing bilateral work and synchronisation with the Foreign Ministry system. Serhii will be appointed First Deputy Head of the Office of the President," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, according to the president, Kyslytsia will continue to work in the negotiation process.

See also: Zelensky offered Shmyhal the position of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy. PHOTO

What personnel changes preceded this?