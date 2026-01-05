Turkey is ready to make Istanbul centre of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, - Erdogan
Turkey says it is ready, under favorable circumstances, to once again provide Istanbul as a venue for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted this in written responses to questions from Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
What does Erdogan say?
Like Turkey, we are the only player that can talk directly to both Mr.Putin and Mr.Zelenskyy; and at the same time maintain strong and balanced diplomatic contacts, taking concrete initiatives in Washington, Brussels, NATO, and the UN," Erdogan said.
The Turkish president pointed out that "when conditions are right, Turkey is ready to once again make Istanbul the center of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia."
Erdogan also reiterated that Turkey plays a key role in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
What preceded it?
Earlier, Erdogan stressed that Ukraine and Russia could return to the Istanbul talks and expand their scope.
- Zelensky announced that he will visit Turkey on November 19 to "intensify" negotiations.
- According to him, Ukraine expects to resume the exchange of prisoners of war by the end of this year.
- On November 19, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff in Turkey.
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