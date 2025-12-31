Negotiations enter critical phase, only Trump capable of launching peaceful dialogue, - Whitaker

On the eve of the New Year, as negotiations on the war in Ukraine enter a decisive phase, it is US President Donald Trump who has the potential to bring the parties to the conflict to the negotiating table and explore the possibility of reaching a peace agreement.

This was written on X social media by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, according to Censor.NET.

As we head into the new year and negotiations enter a critical phase, US president Donald Trump is the only leader capable of bringing both sides to the table," he writes.

The US ambassador to NATO added that Trump could explore whether a peaceful agreement between the parties is possible.

Read more: Whitaker: Ball currently in court of Russians in negotiations to end war in Ukraine

Meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States

On Sunday, 28 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump met in Florida.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between the leaders would be devoted to security guarantees that the US is ready to provide to Ukraine. In addition, Trump and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territorial issues.

Trump expressed his willingness to address the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and Zelenskyy announced a new meeting with US and European partners in January.

The parties stated that they saw progress towards a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

In turn, US President Donald Trump said that he was closely monitoring the Kremlin's position and believed that Russia was allegedly showing interest in ending the war in Ukraine

Read more: Putin’s statements about desire for peace and success for Ukraine are just message for Trump, - Zelenskyy