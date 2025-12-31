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Negotiations enter critical phase, only Trump capable of launching peaceful dialogue, - Whitaker

future US ambassador to NATO Whitaker

On the eve of the New Year, as negotiations on the war in Ukraine enter a decisive phase, it is US President Donald Trump who has the potential to bring the parties to the conflict to the negotiating table and explore the possibility of reaching a peace agreement.

This was written on X social media by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, according to Censor.NET.

As we head into the new year and negotiations enter a critical phase, US president Donald Trump is the only leader capable of bringing both sides to the table," he writes. 

The US ambassador to NATO added that Trump could explore whether a peaceful agreement between the parties is possible.

Read more: Whitaker: Ball currently in court of Russians in negotiations to end war in Ukraine

Meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States

Read more: Putin’s statements about desire for peace and success for Ukraine are just message for Trump, - Zelenskyy

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negotiations (1577) Matthew Whitaker (40)
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