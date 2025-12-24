Whitaker: Ball currently in court of Russians in negotiations to end war in Ukraine

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine are at an active stage, with the parties discussing several key documents at once.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Whitaker in an interview with Fox News.

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According to him, Washington is trying to figure out what steps Russia is willing to take to end the fighting.

Read more: US wants to reach final peace deal, and Ukraine is fully cooperating, Zelenskyy says

Four documents on the negotiating table

Commenting on US Vice President J.D. Vance's words about the uncertainty of the prospects for peace, Whitaker noted that the parties are now closer to an agreement than ever before.

At the same time, in his opinion, further progress depends precisely on Moscow's position.

The ambassador clarified that four documents are currently being discussed in real time. These are a 20-point peace plan, a package of multilateral security guarantees, separate security guarantees from the US, and a plan for economic recovery and development after peace is established.

"The ball is currently in the court of the Russians. We have a pretty good sense right now of what Ukraine wants to do, I think we are trying to find out what the maximum that Russia is willing to do," Whitaker said.

Read more: There are documents on security guarantees, reconstruction and a basic framework for ending war, - Zelenskyy

The US position and Trump's role

The ambassador noted that Russia continues to carry out massive night strikes on Ukraine, which, in his words, eloquently testifies to its real intentions. He also stressed that Moscow remains the only party that does not express concern about the scale of human losses.

Separately, Whitaker noted the role of US President Donald Trump, calling him a key figure capable of bringing both sides to the negotiating table.

According to him, despite the difficult international situation, Trump is ready to make efforts to reach a peaceful agreement.

Read more: Only 7% of Censor.NET readers believe that current stage of negotiations will end in peace. 72% do not believe in negotiations at all, - poll