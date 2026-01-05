Czech FM Macinka met with Ambassador Zvarych, who criticized Czech speaker

On Monday, January 5, Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka met with Ukraine’s ambassador to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych. The meeting took place shortly after Zvarych criticized anti-Ukraine statements by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Tomio Okamura.

This was reported by Ceske Noviny, Censor.NET reports.

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The meeting took place in a serious atmosphere

According to Macinka, today’s meeting took place in a serious atmosphere.

The Czech side noted that this was not the summoning of the ambassador. This step is used in diplomacy as a form of protest or an expression of the host country’s serious concern regarding the state represented by the ambassador.

Among other things, Macinka and Zvarych discussed the sentiments of part of Czech society.

"Tomorrow I will continue this important discussion in a phone call with my Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Andrii Sybiha," the Czech foreign minister said.

The diplomats’ meeting took place shortly after Ambassador Zvarych criticized statements by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Tomio Okamura. Macinka said at the time that he did not consider it right for an ambassador of a foreign state to publicly assess statements by one of the highest constitutional officials.

Read more: Czech speaker Okamura opposes aid to Ukraine: "Thieves around Zelenskyy junta build gold toilets with our money"

Dispute over Okamura’s statements

The conflict arose after a New Year’s speech by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Tomio Okamura, in which he sharply criticized military aid to Ukraine, spoke out against its membership in the European Union, and spoke negatively about Ukraine’s leadership.

These statements triggered a sharp reaction both in Czech politics and in Ukraine. On January 5, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Czech chargé d’affaires for talks over Okamura’s remarks, which Kyiv considers unacceptable.

Ukraine’s ambassador in Prague, Vasyl Zvarych, publicly criticized the Czech parliament speaker’s stance. At the same time, Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said he does not consider it appropriate when a foreign diplomat openly assesses statements by one of the country’s key constitutional officials.

In response, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha rejected the Czech side’s criticism and defended the Ukrainian ambassador.

Read more: Czech Republic prepares aid for Ukraine: it could be continuation of "ammunition initiative" – media