Witkoff on talks: territorial issue is most critical, we must reach compromises

US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said significant progress had been made in peace efforts after the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting, but discussions on territories will continue.

He said this after the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris, Sky News is quoted as saying, Censor.NET reports.

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Assessment of the talks

"Today’s meeting was important, and we believe we made significant progress. We heard President Zelenskyy and other people here talk about territorial issues. This will be the most critical issue, and we will continue these discussions. We hope we can reach some compromises on this," Witkoff said.

The US official added that "we are here to act as mediators and help with the peace process, and we are ready to do whatever is necessary to achieve that".

Read more: Russia allegedly agrees to temporary ceasefire to hold referendum on territories – Axios

Guarantees for Ukraine

"President Trump firmly, passionately believes that these killings must stop, that the slaughter must stop, and we are all here determined to be part of that," Witkoff stressed.

Meanwhile, according to US envoy Jared Kushner, the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine was discussed in detail during consultations between Trump and Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago.

"Most — if not all — issues related to security guarantees have already been resolved. If Ukraine is going to conclude a final agreement, it must know that after the agreement, it will be safe, and will have a reliable deterrence mechanism so that this does not happen again," Kushner added.

Read more: 53% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS