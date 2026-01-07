Reference to US commitment in case of renewed Russian attack disappears from "Coalition of Willing" statement, - media

The final text of the declaration, approved following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," did not include a phrase about the US's obligation to support multinational forces in Ukraine in the event of a renewed Russian invasion.

This was reported by European Truth, as relayed by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

It is noted that the US is not a formal signatory to this document.

"The relevant statement of the 'coalition of the willing' was approved by the members of the coalition and discussed in detail with the US," said an official from the Élysée Palace.

Read more: Declaration of intent on deploying multinational forces in Ukraine after war signed, Zelenskyy says

The final text of the Paris Declaration of the "Coalition of the Willing" differs from the draft in that the paragraph on multinational coalition forces does not mention the United States' commitment to support them in the event of Russia violating the ceasefire agreement.

The draft stated that the multinational forces "will be led by Europeans, with the involvement of non-European coalition members, and with the participation of the United States, including American capabilities such as intelligence and logistics, with the United States committing to support these forces in the event of an attack."

The final version of the Paris Declaration of the "Coalition of the Willing" states that the multinational force "will be led by Europeans, with the involvement of non-European coalition members and the proposed support of the United States."

Read more: 55% of Ukrainians consider Europe reliable ally, while trust in US is falling, - KIIS poll

What preceded this?

As reported, the "Coalition of the Willing" signed the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for peace in Ukraine.

Recall that following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom on the intention to deploy a multinational military contingent in Ukraine after a ceasefire is achieved.

Read more: Sweden ready to provide Gripen fighter jets to guarantee Ukraine’s security, but there is condition, - Kristersson