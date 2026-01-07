Russia stated that U.S. had no right to detain Russian-flagged tanker Bella-1

The Russian Ministry of Transport stated that the US had no right to detain the Marinera tanker, also known as Bella-1, which was sailing in the Atlantic Ocean under the Russian flag.

This is stated in a statement by the ministry, as reported by Censor.NET.

The reaction of Russians

"No state has the right to use force against ships that are duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states," the Russian ministry said.

They specified that on January 7, US military personnel boarded the Marinera vessel on the high seas and lost contact with it.

The Russian Federation recalled that on December 24, 2025, the Marinera vessel received temporary permission to sail under the national flag of the Russian Federation, and in accordance with the provisions of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, freedom of navigation applies in the open sea.

See more: US seized tanker Bella-1, with Russian ships and submarine nearby, - Reuters. PHOTOS

What preceded it