Britain joins US operation against Russian-flagged tanker Bella I

The United Kingdom supported the United States in conducting an operation to intercept the sanctioned oil tanker Bella I (also known as Marinera), which was heading towards Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Sky News.

According to official information, London's participation consisted of pre-planned military assistance, including the provision of infrastructure and support for US forces. The operation was part of international efforts to counter the circumvention of sanctions against Russia and related supply networks.

What role did Great Britain play?

The UK Ministry of Defense confirmed that it had contributed to the successful capture of the vessel. In particular, the US was given the opportunity to use British bases to deploy its military assets.

The maritime phase of the operation involved the Royal Navy supply tanker RFA Tideforce, while the Royal Air Force conducted aerial surveillance and reconnaissance in the area of operations.

"Our armed forces demonstrated a high level of professionalism by supporting the successful interception of the US vessel Bella I en route to Russia," said British Defense Minister John Healey.

Read more: US has detained another oil tanker from "shadow fleet" Sophia in Caribbean Sea

Why the Bella I tanker became the target of the operation

According to the head of the British Ministry of Defense, the ship had a problematic reputation and had previously been used in schemes to circumvent international sanctions. He stressed that Bella I was part of a network linked to Russian-Iranian cooperation, which, according to Western estimates, contributes to the financing of conflicts and destabilization in various regions of the world, including Ukraine.

The US reported that the Coast Guard conducted two separate operations, resulting in the detention of the sanctioned tankers Bella I and Sophia. Both vessels were either heading to Venezuela or had recently visited its ports.

The day before, it became known that Bella I had been officially entered into the Russian Federation's state register of ships. The tanker began sailing under the Russian flag, and its port of registry is listed as Sochi. It was also reported that Russia had deployed naval forces, including a submarine, to escort the ship.

Earlier, Russia sent a diplomatic note to the US requesting that it stop pursuing a tanker that was attempting to avoid detention in the Atlantic Ocean near Venezuela.