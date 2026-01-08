US Justice Department tracking other vessels after seizure of Marinera tanker, - Attorney General Bondi

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the US Department of Justice is tracking several more ships after the Coast Guard seized the Marinera tanker.

She wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

According to Bondi, any person on any vessel who fails to comply with lawful orders from Coast Guard or other federal officials "will be subject to prosecution in full accordance with the law."

She specified that due to "failure to comply with Coast Guard orders" regarding the crew of the Marinera tanker, an investigation has already been launched, and "criminal charges will be brought" in the future.

Read more: Rubio’s aide Barnes visited Kyiv: discussed humanitarian cooperation

As reported, on Wednesday, the US Coast Guard seized the Russian-flagged tanker Marinera in the North Atlantic. The US European Command (EUCOM) confirmed that it had carried out the operation to detain the vessel.

According to the Mirror and Daily Mail, the tanker is currently heading for British territorial waters. The White House also said that the ship's crew will face US federal court.

Read more: US defense budget to reach $1.5 trillion in 2027, - Trump

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said the ship was seized on the basis of a federal court order and its crew is subject to prosecution for violating applicable federal law and will be brought to the United States if necessary.

According to her, the tanker was seized in connection with a violation of US sanctions. The White House called the Marinera a ship of Venezuela's "shadow fleet," which, under its former name Bella 1, allegedly transported sanctioned petroleum products.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What preceded it?

Earlier, it became known that on January 7, the US seized a tanker flying the Russian flag, Bella-1/Marinera, in the North Atlantic. The tanker was sailing from Venezuela to Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Russian citizens were on board the tanker. They demanded that the US ensure "humane and dignified treatment" of their citizens on the ship, respect their rights and interests, and not prevent the Russians from returning home from the ship as soon as possible.

Read more: Crew of detained tanker Bella-1, which had Russians on board, will be tried in United States, - White House