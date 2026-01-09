Latvian Foreign Ministry on Russia’s nightly shelling of Ukraine: Terror against entire nation is act of blatant barbarity

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia condemned Russia's nighttime missile strike on Ukraine as an act of blatant barbarism and called on the international community to increase pressure on the aggressor state.

This is stated in a statement from the agency, according to Censor.NET.

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The Latvian Foreign Ministry emphasized that by using the Oreshnik missile, Russia is deliberately committing war crimes against the civilian population. "At night, the missiles hit residential areas and critical infrastructure, plunging millions of people into darkness, cold, and fear in the middle of winter. This is deliberate mass terror against an entire nation," the ministry said.

Latvian diplomats emphasized that in such circumstances, there is no room for excuses or neutrality. "Only maximum pressure on the aggressor and unwavering support for Ukraine," added the Latvian Foreign Ministry.

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: Russia tries to make its thirst for killing foundation of national pride

Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 9

On the night of January 9, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various areas of the capital.

As a result of Russian strikes, four people were killed and 24 injured, including State Emergency Service employees and three medical workers. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.

The mayor of Kyiv called on residents of the capital to temporarily leave the city if possible.

The day before, monitoring channels warned of a possible threat of an Oreshnik missile launch against Ukraine. Subsequently, a series of explosions were heard in Lviv.

Local authorities say that it is currently unknown whether it was Oreshnik.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that they had struck Ukraine with the Oreshnik missile, allegedly in response to an attack on Putin's residence.

The Air Force stated that Russia had used a medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine.

Watch more: Russia used about 1,300 drones, nearly 1,200 guided aerial bombs and nine missiles against Ukraine in week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO