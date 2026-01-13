"Shahed" hit children’s sanatorium in Kharkiv: fire broke out

On the night of Tuesday, 13 January, Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv with strike drones.

This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

There is a hit on the sanatorium

According to him, a "shahed" strike was recorded at a children's sanatorium in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. There is a fire at the site.

Read more: Russian strikes hit 25 settlements in Kharkiv region over week, 11 injured

According to the Regional Military Administration, there were no casualties.

No further information about this attack is available at this time.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Russia had shelled the suburbs of Kharkiv, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. Later, it became known that two people had been killed by enemy strikes on the suburbs of Kharkiv.

See more: Russian strike on Kharkiv on 2 January: emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS