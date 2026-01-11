Russian strike on Kharkiv on 2 January: emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, rescuers have completed emergency rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike on 2 January.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

On 2 January, Russian troops struck the central part of the city, destroying a commercial and office building and part of a residential apartment building. Rescuers, police officers, and volunteers managed to save 12 people.

Watch more: Russia launched nearly 1,100 drones, more than 890 guided aerial bombs, and more than 50 missiles at Ukraine in week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Victims of the attack

It is noted that search and rescue operations lasted more than eight days. During the clearing of the rubble, two bodies and fragments of five more victims were found.

In addition, more than 11.5 thousand tonnes of structures were dismantled. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 30 victims.

See also: Russians strike infrastructure facility in Kharkiv with Molniya drone

Clearing the rubble















What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that a 3-year-old boy was found under the rubble, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

On the night of 3 January, rescuers found the body of a woman under the rubble in Kharkiv, presumably the mother of the deceased 3-year-old boy.

On the evening of 3 January, it was reported that fragments of another person's body had been found at the site of the enemy strike.

Later, it was reported that the death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv had risen to five.

Later, fragments of another person's body were found at the site of the enemy strike, bringing the death toll to six.

Strike on Kharkiv on 2 January