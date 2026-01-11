Russian strike on Kharkiv on 2 January: emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS
In Kharkiv, rescuers have completed emergency rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike on 2 January.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
On 2 January, Russian troops struck the central part of the city, destroying a commercial and office building and part of a residential apartment building. Rescuers, police officers, and volunteers managed to save 12 people.
Victims of the attack
It is noted that search and rescue operations lasted more than eight days. During the clearing of the rubble, two bodies and fragments of five more victims were found.
In addition, more than 11.5 thousand tonnes of structures were dismantled. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 30 victims.
Clearing the rubble
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that a 3-year-old boy was found under the rubble, and the rescue operation is ongoing.
- On the night of 3 January, rescuers found the body of a woman under the rubble in Kharkiv, presumably the mother of the deceased 3-year-old boy.
- On the evening of 3 January, it was reported that fragments of another person's body had been found at the site of the enemy strike.
- Later, it was reported that the death toll from the Russian attack on Kharkiv had risen to five.
- Later, fragments of another person's body were found at the site of the enemy strike, bringing the death toll to six.
Strike on Kharkiv on 2 January
- On 2 January, in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, the Russian army struck a residential high-rise building.
- The five-storey building was destroyed, as was part of the entrance to a four-storey apartment building.
- The windows and facades of nearby buildings were damaged.
- Power lines and wires were torn down, and traffic lights were damaged. Thirteen cars were damaged.
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