Some Kyiv residents on left bank left without heating and power for five days – local media

Local media reports that on Kyiv’s left bank, some residents have been living in apartments without heating and electricity for five days already.

Censor.NET reports this.

To charge their devices, people go to Points of Invincibility.

Some buildings have no heating, and in some places there is also no water supply.

Background

Following another overnight bombardment, emergency power outages have been introduced and are in effect in Kyiv. About 500 buildings currently remain without heating.

Kyiv no longer has enough electricity even for critical infrastructure; the situation is extremely difficult.

Specialists restoring the capital’s infrastructure after enemy strikes will receive additional pay. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko issued the relevant instruction to Kyivteploenergo, Kyivvodokanal, Kyivaftodor and management companies.

Read more: About 500 buildings in Kyiv currently remain without heating – KCSA