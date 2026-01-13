72 combat engagements recorded on frontline since start of day: Pokrovsk direction remains most intense – General Staff

Since the start of the day, 72 combat engagements have been recorded on the frontline. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and thwarting Russia’s plans.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Areas of settlements in the Sumy region came under Russian artillery fire, including Kucherivka, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Sukhodil and Bezsalivka.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,220,950 people (+950 per day), 11,544 tanks, 36,024 artillery systems, 23,899 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 88 attacks, eight of which were with multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, there were three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka and Dehtiarne. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy twice tried to push our units out of their positions, advancing toward Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, four combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked near the settlement of Kolodiazi and toward the settlements of Lypove and Stavky.

Read more: 146 combat engagements recorded along frontline, enemy applies most pressure in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks today in the areas of Dronivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near Stupochky and toward Pryvillia.

The Defense Forces stopped ten enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invader tried to advance in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok and Yablunivka, and toward Sofiivka. Another three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops attempted 28 times to push forward on our positions in the areas of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and toward Filiia and Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 26 attacks; two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Rybne, Yehorivka and Solodke.

Read more: Ukrainian-made missiles hit UAV manufacturing plant in Taganrog, - General Staff

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, our troops repelled eight attacks by enemy units near Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia; four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded as of now.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to improve their position in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in the remaining directions.