Defense staff mobilization exemption: State Statistics Service approves required reporting form

The state statistical observation form No. 1P-NPP (annual), "Report on the production and sale of industrial products," has been approved and is available for completion and submission by all respondents, including defense industry enterprises.

The press service of the State Statistics Service told Censor.NET this.

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Reporting available for completion

"The State Statistics Service informs that the state statistical observation form No. 1P-NPP (annual), ‘Report on the production and sale of industrial products,’ has been approved and is available for completion and submission by all respondents, including defense industry enterprises," the press service said.

The State Statistics Service noted that as of January 6, 2026, the form has been implemented in the "Respondent’s Cabinet."

Reports are accepted 24/7 in electronic form, and all necessary information regarding the form has been provided to software developers for electronic reporting.

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"The State Statistics Service has ensured the planned conditions for submitting form No. 1P-NPP, works in coordination with software developers, and remains in contact with respondents to ensure a convenient and stable reporting process," the press service stressed.

The service added that to obtain additional clarifications and practical support, enterprises can use:

the feedback functionality of the Respondent’s Cabinet;

consultation support from state statistics bodies https://stat.gov.ua/uk/pages/kontakty-shchodo-podannya-form

In addition, the State Statistics Service noted that:

form No. 1P-NPP (annual) was approved by an order of the State Statistics Service dated 03.2025 No. 50;

it is submitted on an annual basis;

it contains information only on industrial products manufactured in Ukraine;

the deadline for submission for 2025 is by February 28, 2026.

What preceded this?

As a reminder, it was reported earlier that the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industry asked Prime Minister Svyrydenko to urgently instruct the State Statistics Service to approve and publish a new state statistical reporting form No. 1P-NPP (annual) for defense industry enterprises.

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