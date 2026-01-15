Ukraine to participate in Davos Economic Forum at highest level, - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the Ukrainian delegation will definitely participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, where they will discuss the country's reconstruction, security and energy issues.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

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According to Sybiha, Ukraine's participation in the forum will focus on the country's post-war recovery, the protection of energy infrastructure, and security and safety guarantees.

The minister did not specify whether an agreement on the reconstruction of Ukraine worth $800 billion, which could be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, would be signed at the forum. At the same time, he noted that meetings with American partners are planned, and contacts regarding the format and results of the agreements are ongoing.

Read more: Russia stole over 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain from TOT, intelligence identified 45 vessels, - Sybiha

The event will take place in Davos, where world leaders, businesspeople and representatives of international organisations traditionally gather to discuss economic and political challenges.

As a reminder, the leaders of Italy, Germany, France, Canada and the United Kingdom, together with the President of the European Commission, plan to meet with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

See more: Instructed to finalise "historic" document on security guarantees for Ukraine from US, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO