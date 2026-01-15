Svyrydenko and IMF chief Georgieva discuss new IMF support programme

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko met in Kyiv with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The key topic of the talks was preparations for approving a new IMF support programme.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of government said this on Telegram.

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"I am glad to welcome IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Kyiv; this is an important sign of support for Ukraine. Her visit came at a time of a difficult situation in the energy sector due to unprecedented Russian shelling and the coldest winter in 20 years," the message reads.

Read more: IMF mission to visit Ukraine soon – Svyrydenko

It is noted that during the meeting, the sides discussed the state of preparations for approving the IMF support programme for the next period, which is crucial for maintaining Ukraine’s macrofinancial stability.

The IMF chief was also shown the aftermath of enemy strikes on one of Kyiv’s major energy facilities. Svyrydenko thanked her for her personal involvement in helping Ukraine both through financial instruments and by advocating support for Ukraine among partners.

Read more: IMF chief Georgieva arrived on visit to Kyiv, - Reuters