Greenland’s future should be decided by Greenland and Denmark. Canada stands ready to defend, - Carney

Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to NATO's collective defense principle, emphasizing the consistency of its position amid Donald Trump's aggressive statements regarding Greenland.

This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his visit to Beijing, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The future of Greenland should be decided by Greenland and Denmark. We are Denmark's NATO allies, so our partnership is unshakeable, as is our commitment to Articles 2 and 5 — we fully support them," said Carney.

He emphasized that Canada "takes its NATO responsibilities seriously and expects other NATO members to do the same."

Carney added that he had discussed "the sovereignty of the Greenlandic and Danish people with Chinese President Xi Jinping, finding significant common ground."

Read more: Violation of Greenland’s sovereignty will have unprecedented chain reactions, - Macron

What preceded it?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.

Denmark has appealed to the United States to respect the principle of territorial integrity following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland.

Trump said that the US needs Greenland for defense.

Read more: US needs Greenland to build missile defence system, - Trump