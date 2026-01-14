US needs Greenland to build missile defence system, - Trump

US President Donald Trump emphasized the strategic importance of Greenland for the US defense system and the role of NATO in this matter.

He wrote about this on his Truth Socia platform, according to Censor.NET.

Trump said that Greenland is needed to build the Golden Dome missile defense system. He stressed that NATO must lead the way to US control of the island, otherwise Russia or China will do so.

"Militarily, without the tremendous power of the United States, much of which I built up during my first term and am now taking to new, even greater heights, NATO would not be an effective force or a deterrent — not even close! They know it, and so do I," Trump wrote.

According to him, NATO becomes much more formidable and effective when Greenland is under US control, and anything less is "unacceptable" to Washington.

Read more: EU fears "end of NATO" if US takes over Greenland: Trump claims he saved Alliance

What preceded it?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.

Denmark has appealed to the United States to respect the principle of territorial integrity following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland.

Trump said that the US needs Greenland for defense.

US plans for Greenland