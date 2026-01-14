US needs Greenland to build missile defence system, - Trump
US President Donald Trump emphasized the strategic importance of Greenland for the US defense system and the role of NATO in this matter.
He wrote about this on his Truth Socia platform, according to Censor.NET.
Trump said that Greenland is needed to build the Golden Dome missile defense system. He stressed that NATO must lead the way to US control of the island, otherwise Russia or China will do so.
"Militarily, without the tremendous power of the United States, much of which I built up during my first term and am now taking to new, even greater heights, NATO would not be an effective force or a deterrent — not even close! They know it, and so do I," Trump wrote.
According to him, NATO becomes much more formidable and effective when Greenland is under US control, and anything less is "unacceptable" to Washington.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.
- Denmark has appealed to the United States to respect the principle of territorial integrity following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland.
- Trump said that the US needs Greenland for defense.
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
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