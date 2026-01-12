EU fears "end of NATO" if US takes over Greenland: Trump claims he saved Alliance

US President Donald Trump, against the backdrop of statements by EU officials about the possible "end" of NATO if the US takes over Greenland, made a statement that he had "saved" NATO.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

On the social network Truth Social, the US leader wrote: "I am the one who saved NATO."

Read more: UK may send troops to Greenland to appease Trump - Telegraph

The Danish prime minister said that the capture of Greenland by the United States would mean the end of NATO.

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius agreed with this position.

"I agree with the Danish prime minister that this would be the end of NATO, but it would also have very, very negative consequences in the eyes of the people," he said.

According to the NYT, Trump admitted that he could annex Greenland to the US at the cost of the collapse of NATO.

What preceded it?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.

Denmark has appealed to the United States to respect the principle of territorial integrity following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland.

Trump said that the US needs Greenland for defense.

US plans for Greenland