EU fears "end of NATO" if US takes over Greenland: Trump claims he saved Alliance
US President Donald Trump, against the backdrop of statements by EU officials about the possible "end" of NATO if the US takes over Greenland, made a statement that he had "saved" NATO.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
On the social network Truth Social, the US leader wrote: "I am the one who saved NATO."
The Danish prime minister said that the capture of Greenland by the United States would mean the end of NATO.
European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius agreed with this position.
"I agree with the Danish prime minister that this would be the end of NATO, but it would also have very, very negative consequences in the eyes of the people," he said.
According to the NYT, Trump admitted that he could annex Greenland to the US at the cost of the collapse of NATO.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.
- Denmark has appealed to the United States to respect the principle of territorial integrity following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland.
- Trump said that the US needs Greenland for defense.
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
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