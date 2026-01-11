UK may send troops to Greenland to appease Trump - The Telegraph
The United Kingdom has begun talks with European allies about the possible deployment of military forces in Greenland to strengthen Arctic defense and alleviate the concerns of US President Donald Trump.
This was reported by The Telegraph, according to Censor.NET.
Plans for a potential NATO mission
It is noted that the military leadership is developing plans for a potential NATO mission on the island, which Trump has repeatedly threatened to seize for security reasons.
In recent days, British officials have held consultations with representatives from Germany and France, among others, to begin preparatory work.
According to the publication, the plans are in the early stages, but may involve the deployment of British soldiers, warships, and aircraft to protect Greenland from potential threats from Russia and China.
They want to calm Trump down
European countries hope that strengthening their military presence in the Arctic will convince Trump to abandon the idea of annexing the strategically important island.
This would presumably allow the US president to claim "victory" for American taxpayers by demonstrating that Europe is shouldering most of the cost of Atlantic security.
Sources in the British government reported that Prime Minister Keir Starmer took the threat from Russia and China in the region "extremely seriously" and agreed that action needed to be taken.
"The UK is working with NATO allies to step up efforts to strengthen deterrence and defense in the Arctic," the source said.
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aagaard stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
- On January 9, 2026, US President Donald Trump once again expressed interest in acquiring Greenland. He stated that he would like to conclude the deal in an easy manner.
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