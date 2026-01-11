UK may send troops to Greenland to appease Trump - The Telegraph

The United Kingdom has begun talks with European allies about the possible deployment of military forces in Greenland to strengthen Arctic defense and alleviate the concerns of US President Donald Trump.

This was reported by The Telegraph, according to Censor.NET.

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Plans for a potential NATO mission

It is noted that the military leadership is developing plans for a potential NATO mission on the island, which Trump has repeatedly threatened to seize for security reasons.

In recent days, British officials have held consultations with representatives from Germany and France, among others, to begin preparatory work.

According to the publication, the plans are in the early stages, but may involve the deployment of British soldiers, warships, and aircraft to protect Greenland from potential threats from Russia and China.

Read more: Century-long partnership in defence: Ukraine and United Kingdom sign roadmap

They want to calm Trump down

European countries hope that strengthening their military presence in the Arctic will convince Trump to abandon the idea of annexing the strategically important island.

This would presumably allow the US president to claim "victory" for American taxpayers by demonstrating that Europe is shouldering most of the cost of Atlantic security.

Sources in the British government reported that Prime Minister Keir Starmer took the threat from Russia and China in the region "extremely seriously" and agreed that action needed to be taken.

"The UK is working with NATO allies to step up efforts to strengthen deterrence and defense in the Arctic," the source said.

Read more: "Security for security": US will gain more influence in Greenland for guarantees to Ukraine

US plans for Greenland