Many of our ships are moving towards Iran, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that US Navy ships are heading towards Iran.

He said this during a conversation with journalists on board the plane, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

Trump noted that the United States is closely monitoring Iran's actions.

The US leader also said that he had halted 837 executions on Thursday. According to him, most of them were young men who were to be hanged.

He stated that he had warned the Iranian authorities that if the executions took place, the US would launch a strike that would be stronger than the previous attack on nuclear facilities.

Read more: I convinced myself: Trump said that no one refused to attack Iran

"An hour before it was supposed to happen, they canceled it. And they really said they canceled it, not postponed it," he said.

According to Trump, he would like to avoid conflict.

"We have many ships moving in that direction, just in case. A large flotilla is heading in that direction, and we will see what happens. Great forces. We have great forces heading to Iran," the US president added.

Read more: Trump wants ’quick and decisive’ strike on Iran without protracted war, - NBC

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