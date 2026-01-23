ARMA has discovered another yacht belonging to Medvedchuk, which is listed in Interpol database, - acting head Maksymenko

Another yacht belonging to Putin's godfather, Viktor Medvedchuk, has been discovered.

This was revealed in an interview with Censor.NET by Yaroslava Maksymenko, acting head of ARMA.

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Medvedchuk's yacht

According to her, the yacht is currently under sanctions and is physically located in Croatia, on the territory of a naval base.

"To date, we have worked through this issue with all relevant authorities and have a clear understanding of the legal situation in four jurisdictions where Medvedchuk's side took measures to block the sale of this asset.

The path to realisation is clear. The key stage now is to renew the arrest in Croatia. The prosecutor's office is working on this, and we are in constant coordination so that immediately after the arrest is renewed, we can proceed with the realisation procedure according to an agreed international algorithm," Maksymenko explained.

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Medvedchuk opposes

Medvedchuk's defence team is definitely trying to stop this process, mostly using technical procedural methods. Changing lawyers, lots of motions, appeals – all this is not really about defending him, but about dragging time out.

As soon as we demonstrate documented progress in the investigation, the prosecutor's office will apply to the Croatian government to renew the arrest, and we will petition for the realisation of the asset," added the acting head of ARMA.

Currently, the captain of the ship is covering the costs of maintaining the yacht.

"According to our information from unofficial sources, he is being financed by a law firm," Maksymenko said.

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Another yacht

She also says that another yacht belonging to Medvedchuk, Amore Mio, has been identified.

"It is constantly on the move. That is why we are working in close coordination with international partners and specialised networks — CARIN, Interpol and Europol.

The Amore Mio yacht has been entered into the Interpol database, which gives us legal grounds to initiate international arrest procedures if it enters a port under foreign jurisdiction. We are currently coordinating a plan of action with our partners so that when the vessel appears in port, we can act as quickly and efficiently as possible, in full compliance with international law.

I will deliberately not provide detailed routes or mention specific ports — we receive such information through closed international exchanges, and its disclosure could jeopardise the investigation," Maksymenko concluded.

The full text of the interview with Yaroslav Maksymenko, acting head of ARMA, is available at the link.

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