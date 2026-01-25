Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna responded to calls by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder to stop "demonizing" Russia and resume energy cooperation with it, calling them "appalling."

Tsahkna wrote about this on the social network X, reports Censor.NET.

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"Calls to avoid 'demonizing' a country that is waging the most brutal war in Europe since World War II, and even hints at resuming cooperation in the energy sector, are simply appalling," the statement said.

Tsahkna recalled that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is a direct consequence of appeasement policies and decades of belief that trade will curb aggression.

Read more: Next round of talks between US, Ukraine and Russia will take place on 1 February, - Axios

The Estonian minister stressed that it was precisely these beliefs that led Europe into energy dependence on Russia.

"This belief financed rearmament and locked Europe into energy dependence, which sustained the aggressor's cash flow," Tsahkna added.

What preceded it?