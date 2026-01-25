Tsakhkna responded to Schröder on "demonization" of Russia: Full-scale war against Ukraine is direct consequence of Russian Federation’s appeasement policy
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna responded to calls by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder to stop "demonizing" Russia and resume energy cooperation with it, calling them "appalling."
Tsahkna wrote about this on the social network X, reports Censor.NET.
"Calls to avoid 'demonizing' a country that is waging the most brutal war in Europe since World War II, and even hints at resuming cooperation in the energy sector, are simply appalling," the statement said.
Tsahkna recalled that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is a direct consequence of appeasement policies and decades of belief that trade will curb aggression.
The Estonian minister stressed that it was precisely these beliefs that led Europe into energy dependence on Russia.
"This belief financed rearmament and locked Europe into energy dependence, which sustained the aggressor's cash flow," Tsahkna added.
What preceded it?
- On the eve of the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder called for "not demonizing" Russia and spoke in favor of resuming supplies of "inexpensive energy resources" from the Russian Federation.
- It should be noted that Schröder served as Chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005.
- After his resignation, he repeatedly participated in projects related to Russia.
- In particular, Schröder headed the board of directors of the company operating the Nord Stream project, as well as the board of directors of Rosneft.
- German media outlets refer to Schröder as a close friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
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