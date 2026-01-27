49 combat engagements recorded along front: fiercest fighting continues in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m. on January 27, 2026, 49 combat engagements have been recorded along the line of contact. Russian forces are conducting artillery and air strikes on border regions and are trying to carry out offensive operations in several directions, including the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy shelling

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of areas in and around populated localities, including Liskivshchyna in Chernihiv region; Bila Bereza, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Volfyne, Budky, Bezsalivka, Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, and Stukalivka in Sumy region. The settlement of Volfyne in the Sumy region came under an air strike.

Read more: 48 combat engagements reported along frontline, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our units.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance toward Kupiansk; overall, one combat engagement took place in this direction.

Read more: 48 combat engagements reported along frontline, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Situation in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one attack by the invaders near the settlement of Drobyshcheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, one combat engagement took place toward the settlement of Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, and toward Stepanivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried 23 times today to advance toward our positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Filiia, Bilytske, and Hryshyne. One combat engagement is still ongoing at this time.

Read more: Oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai and number of other enemy targets hit, - General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the areas of Verbove and Zlahoda.

Situation in the south.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and toward Dobropillia and Zelene. Two attacks are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne and Verkhnia Tersa.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near Plavni. The settlements of Odarivka, Zhovta Krucha, and Tavriiske came under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to conduct offensive operations in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Read more: Oil depot "Penzanefteprodukt" hit in Russia – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff noted that no significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far. Ukrainian forces are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.