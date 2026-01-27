Ukraine to sign 20-point peace plan with US, while Washington – separate document with Russia – Sybiha

Ukraine plans to sign a 20-point peace agreement with the United States on settling the Russia–Ukraine war, while Washington will separately conclude a document with Russia.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in an interview with European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

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Talks on the peace plan

Sybiha emphasized that the 20-point plan, which is currently at the center of the peace process, is a bilateral document.

"If we speak strictly about this 20-point framework, it is currently a bilateral document that the United States and Ukraine will sign. And with Russia, it is the United States that is to sign. As of now, this is exactly the arrangement being discussed, but the talks are still ongoing; it is a process," the minister explained.

Read more: Date of Ukraine’s accession to EU in US "peace plan" is being revised due to disagreement among member states, - FT

The EU’s role in security guarantees

According to him, the European side is present in the peace process through the arrangements on security guarantees: "Even if the EU’s signature is not on the document, it cannot contain any clauses that have not been agreed with European allies."

He said that for the first time, it is specifically about the term "security guarantees." He stressed that security guarantees must be legally binding.

Another fundamental element is the presence of foreign troops. Some European partners are confirming their contingents. But this can happen only on condition of an American "backstop."

Another important element is a deterrence package. The Russian regime must clearly understand the consequences of a possible breach of peace. To this end, Ukraine needs self-sufficiency in producing air defense systems and long-range weapons, Sybiha added.

Read more: Russia, not Zelenskyy, rejected US peace plan, - Tusk