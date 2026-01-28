Ruscists attacked with Iskander and 146 UAVs: air defense neutralized 103 targets
On the night of January 28, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and various types of UAVs.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Yes, the enemy used an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, as well as 146 UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – TOT AR Crimea.
About 90 of them are "martyrs".
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 09:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 103 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, center, and east of the country.
A ballistic missile and 36 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 22 locations.
The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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