Ruscists attacked with Iskander and 146 UAVs: air defense neutralized 103 targets

On the night of January 28, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and various types of UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

Yes, the enemy used an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, as well as 146 UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – TOT AR Crimea.

About 90 of them are "martyrs".

Read more: Enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: two people wounded. Several boiler rooms have been shut down, and there are breaks in mains (updated)

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 09:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 103 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, center, and east of the country.



A ballistic missile and 36 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 22 locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

See more: Consequences of Russian attack on Kyiv region: two dead, including children among the injured. Apartment in high-rise building was on fire. PHOTOS