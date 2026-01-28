Hot water supply to be temporarily suspended in Chernihiv due to heat capacity deficit
In Chernihiv, hot water supply will be temporarily suspended starting January 30.
This was reported by the municipal utility Teplokomunenergo, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"Starting January 30, 2026, the hot water supply will be temporarily suspended. The city currently has a heat capacity deficit as a result of enemy attacks on critical infrastructure. A significant drop in air temperature is also expected.
Under these conditions, the available resources are insufficient to simultaneously provide customers with both heating and hot water," the utility explained.
The utility noted that all resources during this period will be directed to maintaining heating in buildings to keep homes in Chernihiv warm.
Background
On January 24, it was reported that almost all of Chernihiv was left without power due to a nighttime Russian attack on the energy sector.
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