Rescuer Ivan Sieryi killed during demining work in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

In the Kharkiv region, a 35-year-old rescuer, Ivan Sieriy, was killed during the detonation of an explosive device.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.



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What is known?

"Another tragic loss: in Kharkiv region, while identifying a Russian explosive device that suddenly detonated, a rescue officer of the Blyzniuky community, a civil protection service captain, 35-year-old Ivan Sieryi, was killed," said the head of the State Emergency Service, Andrii Danyk.

He noted that for Ivan Seryi, the word "service" in the State Emergency Service had been not a duty but a calling for nearly 14 years: "Ivan was brave, dedicated, and strong in spirit."

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He is survived by his son

The rescuer is survived by his parents and his 10-year-old son.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Ivan Sieriy’s family and loved ones. His courage, fearlessness, and self-sacrifice will remain in our memory forever. Eternal memory to the Hero," the head of the State Emergency Service added.

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