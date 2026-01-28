Real security guarantee for Ukraine is U.S. support – Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that support from Washington is the only real security guarantee for Ukraine. There is already a shared understanding between the countries on this.

He said this while speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Censor.NET reports.

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What security guarantees for Ukraine

Rubio believes that "NATO needs to be rethought." According to him, the Alliance must change, and European partners must radically increase their investments in defense capabilities.

In this context, he spoke about security guarantees for Ukraine.

"A lot is being said about security guarantees, and in Ukraine’s case there is now a shared understanding on this issue. But these security guarantees mostly involve deploying a small contingent of European troops, primarily French, in the United Kingdom, followed by support from the United States. But in reality, the security guarantee is support from the United States. I am not downplaying the fact that some European countries are ready to deploy troops in post-war Ukraine," the U.S. Secretary of State said.

Read more: Peace settlement remains unattainable without Russia’s consent, Merz says

Rubio is convinced that without U.S. support, security guarantees for Ukraine "do not matter."

"This is the reality of the 21st century"

According to him, the reason Europeans need such strong support from the United States is that they have not invested enough in their defense capabilities over the past 20 to 30 years. He expressed hope that this would change.

"This is the reality, whether we want to acknowledge it or not. We [the United States] have interests all over the world… And the stronger our NATO partners are, the more flexibility the United States will have to secure our interests in different parts of the world. This is not a rejection of NATO; this is the reality of the 21st century, and the world is changing," the official concluded.

Read more: Europe may deploy up to 15,000 troops in Ukraine after end of war, - Welt