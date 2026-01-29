Europe can provide Ukraine with intelligence without the US in few months, - FT

European countries are prepared to compensate Ukraine for American intelligence data within a few months if the United States refuses to provide such data.

This was reported by the Financial Times, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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US involvement in the Ukrainian issue

According to the publication, since Donald Trump's return to the White House, US involvement in the Ukrainian issue has been one of the top priorities for European leaders. Even at the cost of American tariffs on goods from the EU in the summer of 2025, without appropriate measures.

According to sources, if the US leaves Kyiv, it will be a serious blow to the exhausted Ukrainian army and will only push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to achieve his maximalist goal of subjugating Ukraine.

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The US withdrawal is not so critical

However, the consequences of the US withdrawal will not be as critical as they seemed a year ago, when the Trump administration suspended intelligence sharing and arms supplies for a short period of time.

According to Ukrainian and European officials, other allies stepped in at that moment, using their own resources. In addition, in January 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country now provides Ukraine with two-thirds of its intelligence information.

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"Ukraine's dependence on American intelligence could be significantly reduced within a few months," said a Western official.