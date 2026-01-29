Defence forces clear area after Russian attempts to advance in Kharkiv region, - SBGS

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian defenders are clearing settlements after attempts by Russian troops to advance through Ukrainian territory.

According to Censor.NET, citing UP, this was reported by State Border Guard Service spokesman Colonel Andrii Demchenko during a national telethon.

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What is known?

"The enemy continues its attempts to advance deeper into our country and expand the combat zone. The most intense fighting is currently taking place in the direction of the settlements of Dihtiarne, Nesterne, and Kruhle (near Dihtiarne)," Demchenko said.

According to him, the enemy is trying to advance in small infantry groups.

Read more: Border guards of "Hart" brigade repelled assaults and eliminated 131 occupiers in week in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

"The enemy is not using equipment and is suffering heavy losses. I can note that our units are not only repelling attacks, but also clearing the area. This was the case yesterday, for example. And they capture the occupiers who have entered Ukrainian territory," the spokesman said.

Russian Federation activity near Vovchanski Khutory

Demchenko also noted that in the Kharkiv region, the enemy is showing some activity in the Vovchanski Khutory area, in the defence zones where State Border Guard Service units are located.

Read more: Occupiers are shooting at their own people due to chaos in interaction between units in Kharkiv region, - 16th Corps of Armed Forces of Ukraine

What preceded?

Earlier, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko reported that Russia remains highly active in the Kharkiv region and is attempting to expand the zone of combat operations in border areas.