France forced to release Russian ’shadow fleet’ tanker due to legislative restrictions, - Macron

During a telephone conversation on January 29, French President Emmanuel Macron explained to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that France was forced to release the detained Russian tanker of the so-called "shadow fleet" due to the requirements of national legislation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

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According to Zelensky, in his conversation with Macron, he expressed gratitude for the detention of the sanctioned tanker Grinch, which belongs to Russia's "shadow fleet." At the same time, the French president said that current legislation requires France to release the vessel.

Macron also announced that he plans to initiate changes to French legislation so that detained Russian tankers can remain under arrest in the future.

Read more: There were no direct agreements with Russia on energy truce, - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine called on European states to follow France's example and more actively stop and arrest ships belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet."

According to Zelenskyy, the confiscation of such tankers is one of the effective tools for increasing pressure on Russia and may accelerate the end of the war.

What preceded it

We would like to remind you that on January 22, the French navy detained an oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea that was sailing from Russia and is subject to international sanctions.

The tanker, flying the flag of the Comoros Islands, departed from Murmansk, Russia, in early January. The Grinch often transported oil to ports in China and India.

He appears on the sanctions lists of the EU, the UK, and the US, but under different names.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Situation overnight will show whether Russia adheres to energy ceasefire