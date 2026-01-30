Pentagon signs contract for F-16 maintenance, including Ukrainian aircraft

The US Department of Defense has signed a $235 million contract with Belgian company Sabena Aerospace Engineering for the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets, including those transferred to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pentagon.

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The agreement provides for the maintenance of F-16 aircraft and engines, as well as support in managing technical and material support for Ukraine.

The work will be carried out in the Belgian city of Woluwé-Saint-Lambert. According to the contract, it must be completed by January 28, 2029.

On May 2, the US State Department approved the potential sale to Ukraine of training and technical equipment for F-16 fighter jets worth $310 million.

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