Pentagon signs contract for F-16 maintenance, including Ukrainian aircraft
The US Department of Defense has signed a $235 million contract with Belgian company Sabena Aerospace Engineering for the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets, including those transferred to Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pentagon.
The agreement provides for the maintenance of F-16 aircraft and engines, as well as support in managing technical and material support for Ukraine.
The work will be carried out in the Belgian city of Woluwé-Saint-Lambert. According to the contract, it must be completed by January 28, 2029.
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On May 2, the US State Department approved the potential sale to Ukraine of training and technical equipment for F-16 fighter jets worth $310 million.
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