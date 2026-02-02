DeepState: In January, pace of Russian troops’ advance slowed, with 245 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory occupied
Throughout January 2026, the Russian army occupied 245 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory. This is almost half as much as in December or November last year.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Activity declined by 4%
Analysts note that enemy assault activity decreased in January, falling by only 4% compared to December.
"Although most military personnel say that January is still relatively less tense than last month," DeepState notes.
The hottest destinations
Russian troops are focusing their efforts on the Pokrovsk direction, which accounts for 33% of all assaults.
Huliaipole has risen to second place, accounting for 21% of all attacks. The number of assaults in this direction has increased 1.75 times.
Next are:
- Kostiantynivskyi (12%);
- Lymanskyi (8%);
- Oleksandrivskyi (8%).
"The Sloviansk section became the negative record holder, where 3% of assaults account for almost 20% of territorial losses," DeepState noted.
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