$10,000 for fake military medical commission: head of public organization detained in Kyiv

Kyiv police officers exposed the head of a public organisation who promised men that she would "resolve the issue" of their unsuitability for service for $10,000.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

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How did the scheme work?

As noted, in exchange for money, a 41-year-old resident of Kyiv region promised clients a "favorable" passage of the military medical commission and the receipt of documents that would give them grounds to be deemed unfit for military service, followed by removal from military registration.

The illegal activity was documented by investigators of Kyiv’s main police department together with operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Kyiv, under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense in the Central Region.

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What did the investigation establish?

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that the suspect assured "clients" that she had connections with one of the capital’s medical institutions and could arrange the issuance of medical certificates with the "required" diagnoses.

"Thus, to one of those liable for military service, she offered to arrange inpatient examination and treatment at a medical facility, following which the man was to be issued documents on unfitness for military service, followed by removal from military registration," the statement said.

The suspect valued her "services" at $10,000, of which she received $4,000 as an advance during a personal meeting. Police detained the woman under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine during the transfer of funds.

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The offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — aiding and abetting the receipt by an official of an undue benefit in a significant amount for the commission by such an official, in the interests of the person providing the undue benefit, of any action using the official position granted to them, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.

Under the article she is charged with, the suspect faces up to 10 years in prison, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, and confiscation of property.

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